 

The St. Joe Company Announces Hotel Indigo as the Brand for Its Planned Hotel in Panama City’s Downtown Waterfront District

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 22:12  |  69   |   |   

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces Hotel Indigo, a stylish and vibrant boutique hotel, as the brand for its planned hotel in Panama City’s downtown waterfront district. St. Joe intends to build, own and operate the previously announced hotel on a portion of the Panama City Marina property fronting St. Andrews Bay. The City and St. Joe completed a lease agreement on the property earlier in the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006104/en/

Artist rendering of the planned Hotel Indigo overlooking St. Andrews Bay in Panama City, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

Artist rendering of the planned Hotel Indigo overlooking St. Andrews Bay in Panama City, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

Hotel Indigo is a part of a family of hotel brands from IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies. Hotel Indigo properties are designed to be as individual as their surroundings and reflect the local culture, meaning that no two properties are alike. Each hotel is part of the pulse and the rhythm of a place, drawing on the unique story of its local area to inspire every aspect of the hotel, from intriguing design to distinctive local ingredients on menus.

St. Joe’s plans call for a Hotel Indigo featuring 124 guest rooms providing sweeping views of St. Andrews Bay. “Hotel Indigo is a unique and exciting brand that we are very pleased to bring to downtown Panama City’s waterfront district,” said Patrick Murphy, St. Joe’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “We believe that Hotel Indigo is an ideal fit for this waterfront location and we see this hotel as a great piece of the ongoing revitalization of downtown Panama City.”

In addition to the Hotel Indigo, St. Joe intends to construct and operate a stand-alone restaurant on the property as well as an event lawn and a public promenade along the waterfront.

“It has been very exciting to see new private business investment like this hotel project come to Panama City,” said Greg Brudnicki, Mayor of Panama City. “We look forward to welcoming Hotel Indigo to our downtown where visitors can take in the beautiful views of the bay and enjoy a vibrant downtown Panama City.”

“The Hotel Indigo brand is well-known and loved by travelers to the Gulf Coast who are seeking an upscale stay and local experience and is a great fit for Panama City and the marina area,” said Arik Kono, Vice President of Upscale Development for IHG. “We are excited to work with The St. Joe Company to bring this project to life.”

Seite 1 von 3
The St. Joe Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The St. Joe Company Announces Hotel Indigo as the Brand for Its Planned Hotel in Panama City’s Downtown Waterfront District The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces Hotel Indigo, a stylish and vibrant boutique hotel, as the brand for its planned hotel in Panama City’s downtown waterfront district. St. Joe intends to build, own and operate the previously …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity