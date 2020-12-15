 

SJI Announces Green Hydrogen Partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 22:08  |  62   |   |   

FOLSOM, NJ, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --                                                                                                 Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

                                                                                                          Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FOLSOM, NJ, December 15, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) remains committed to advancing the clean energy and sustainability goals of New Jersey and our region. Consistent with this commitment, we are excited to announce today a partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) to collaborate on a green hydrogen pilot program, which will research, monitor, and analyze the deployment of hydrogen technology and natural gas blending in New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores is pursuing the development of a portfolio of offshore wind generating facilities on the Atlantic and Ocean County coasts, and SJI and Atlantic Shores have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore utilizing the excess electricity generated from the wind projects to create “green hydrogen,” a renewable energy source that can be blended with our supply to lower carbon intensity. SJI will provide expertise in our natural gas blending process and access to our infrastructure to successfully operate the pilot.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
SJI Raises Dividend for 22nd Consecutive Year
19.11.20
South Jersey Gas Files Petition for Infrastructure Investment Program