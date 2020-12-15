 

Rackspace Technology Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced the final results for the previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (the “Company”) to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer expired at the end of the day, 12:00 midnight, New York City time on Monday, December 14, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”).

On December 1, 2020, the Company purchased $259,147,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that were tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on Monday, November 30, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”). On December 15, 2020, the Company was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as Depositary for the Tender Offer, that after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time, no additional notes were tendered in the Tender Offer.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Rackspace Technology Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. The forward-looking statements made in this release reflect the Company’s intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Known risks include, among others, the risks included in Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because actual results could differ materially from the Company’s intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this press release with caution. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact

Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
IR@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Rackspace Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Announces Final Results of Tender Offer SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced the final results for the previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
Rackspace Technology und Humen.Ai arbeiten bei der Optimierung einer von künstlicher Intelligenz gesteuerten Dance-App zusammen
17:05 Uhr
Rackspace Technology and Humen.Ai Collaborate to Streamline Artificial Intelligence-Powered Dance App
14.12.20
Rackspace Technology migriert den Online-Geschenkshop der British Heart Foundation auf VMware
14.12.20
Rackspace Technology migrates the British Heart Foundation’s online gift shop to VMware
04.12.20
Rackspace Technology erhält AWS-Kompetenzstufe „AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency“
03.12.20
Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status
03.12.20
Rackspace Technology gehört zu den ersten, die die Einführung von Professional Services auf dem AWS Marketplace unterstützen, und kündigt auf der AWS re: Invent 2020 neue Professional Services und Lösungen an
03.12.20
Rackspace Technology von unabhängiger Forschungsgesellschaft als Leader im Bereich Multicloud-Managed-Services-Provider bewertet
03.12.20
Rackspace Technology Among the First to Support the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, Announces New Professional Services & Solutions at AWS re: Invent 2020
03.12.20
Rackspace Technology Named a Leader in Multicloud Managed Services Providers by Independent Research Firm