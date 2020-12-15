 

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance analog solutions, today announced its fourth quarter dividend of $0.50 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid to stockholders on January 15, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those projected, and may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, MPS does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the initial distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

###

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com



