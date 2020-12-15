Bank OZK Names Jake Shapiro Managing Director, Digital Banking

“Jake’s fintech background, deep technical foundation and leadership in business transformation will help us achieve our vision to lead the industry in digital banking services,” stated Carmen McClennon, Chief Retail Banking Officer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced that Jake Shapiro has joined the bank as Managing Director, Digital Banking. Shapiro is an accomplished business transformation leader with expertise in leading-edge technologies and digital banking platforms for international and domestic organizations.

Shapiro brings more than 20 years of experience to Bank OZK, including work at successful technology startups and technology giants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Concordia University in Montreal, QC, Canada.

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.89 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020.

