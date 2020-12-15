 

Sio Gene Therapies Announces Positive Six-Month Follow-Up Data from Low-Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 Trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for GM1 Gangliosidosis

-  Generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile in five patients
-  Serum beta-galactosidase enzyme activity increased in all patients at all timepoints between Day 7 and Month 6, representing an approximate doubling in enzyme activity after gene transfer
-  At Month 6, enzyme activity restored to 23-57% (mean: 38%) of normal reference levels
-  All five children demonstrated signs of clinical disease stability as assessed by Vineland-3 Growth Scale Value, Upright and Floor Mobility, and Clinical Global Impression (CGI) scales
-  High-dose cohort initiated in November 2020; two patients now dosed without complications

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today reported positive six-month follow-up data from the low-dose cohort (1.5x1013 vg/kg) of the Company’s dose escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. Initial data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study in five patients in the low-dose cohort showed that AXO-AAV-GM1 was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile and provide early indications of clinical disease stability.

“We are excited to report encouraging safety, tolerability, biomarker, and preliminary efficacy data for AXO-AAV-GM1, the first gene therapy evaluated in a clinical trial for GM1 gangliosidosis, a life-limiting disease caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene that impair beta-galactosidase enzyme activity. Safety was the key measure in this first-in-human study, and we are pleased to see a favorable safety profile in the first five children treated with the low-dose,” said Gavin Corcoran, M.D., Chief R&D Officer of Sio Gene Therapies. “At this early timepoint post-treatment, we observed an increase in beta-galactosidase enzymatic activity, reaching on average 38% of normal reference levels. This is encouraging given that evidence in the medical literature for lysosomal storage diseases suggests that increases in enzyme activity, to between 10-20% of normal levels, can lead to clearance of stored lysosomal substrates and may be associated with slower disease progression. We are also encouraged by consistent signs of disease stabilization across multiple measures of neurodevelopment in all five children at six months as compared to the predictable decline observed in natural history studies. These data highlight the potential for the investigational gene therapy to treat the underlying genetic cause of this disease, preserve functional outcomes, and reduce disease burden for patients and their families. Further, the safety profile observed in the low-dose cohort support moving forward with the high-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 in the ongoing Phase 1/2 study. We look forward to presenting program updates at future medical conferences.”

