Sio Gene Therapies Announces Positive Six-Month Follow-Up Data from Low-Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 Trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for GM1 Gangliosidosis

- Generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile in five patients

- Serum beta-galactosidase enzyme activity increased in all patients at all timepoints between Day 7 and Month 6, representing an approximate doubling in enzyme activity after gene transfer

- At Month 6, enzyme activity restored to 23-57% (mean: 38%) of normal reference levels

- All five children demonstrated signs of clinical disease stability as assessed by Vineland-3 Growth Scale Value, Upright and Floor Mobility, and Clinical Global Impression (CGI) scales

- High-dose cohort initiated in November 2020; two patients now dosed without complications

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today reported positive six-month follow-up data from the low-dose cohort (1.5x1013 vg/kg) of the Company’s dose escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. Initial data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study in five patients in the low-dose cohort showed that AXO-AAV-GM1 was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile and provide early indications of clinical disease stability.