 

LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for November 2020.

Total advisory and brokerage assets served at the end of November were approximately $873 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the end of October 2020.

Total organic net new assets for November were an inflow of $4.9 billion, translating to a 7.3% annualized growth rate. This includes total organic net new advisory assets of $4.2 billion, translating to a 12.4% annualized growth rate.

Total net new assets for November were $7.4 billion, which include $2.5 billion of advisory and brokerage assets from E.K. Riley Investments, LLC that were onboarded in November, including $1.6 billion of advisory assets and $0.9 of brokerage assets.

Total client cash balances at the end of November were $48.1 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of October 2020. Net buying in November was $4.2 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
 November October Change November Change
2020 2020 M/M 2019 Y/Y
Assets Served  
Advisory Assets 442.0 406.0 8.9% 354.9 24.5%
Brokerage Assets 431.3 401.6 7.4% 392.9 9.8%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 873.3 807.6 8.1% 747.8 16.8%


Total Net New Assets* 		 
Net New Advisory Assets 5.8 5.7 n/m 3.1 n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets 1.6 0.8 n/m 0.0 n/m
Total Net New Assets 7.4 6.5 n/m 3.1 n/m
