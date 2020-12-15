LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2020

Total advisory and brokerage assets served at the end of November were approximately $873 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the end of October 2020.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for November 2020.

Total organic net new assets for November were an inflow of $4.9 billion, translating to a 7.3% annualized growth rate. This includes total organic net new advisory assets of $4.2 billion, translating to a 12.4% annualized growth rate.

Total net new assets for November were $7.4 billion, which include $2.5 billion of advisory and brokerage assets from E.K. Riley Investments, LLC that were onboarded in November, including $1.6 billion of advisory assets and $0.9 of brokerage assets.

Total client cash balances at the end of November were $48.1 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of October 2020. Net buying in November was $4.2 billion.