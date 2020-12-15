LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2020
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for November 2020.
Total advisory and brokerage assets served at the end of November were approximately $873 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the end of October 2020.
Total organic net new assets for November were an inflow of $4.9 billion, translating to a 7.3% annualized growth rate. This includes total organic net new advisory assets of $4.2 billion, translating to a 12.4% annualized growth rate.
Total net new assets for November were $7.4 billion, which include $2.5 billion of advisory and brokerage assets from E.K. Riley Investments, LLC that were onboarded in November, including $1.6 billion of advisory assets and $0.9 of brokerage assets.
Total client cash balances at the end of November were $48.1 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of October 2020. Net buying in November was $4.2 billion.
|
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
|November
|October
|Change
|November
|Change
|2020
|2020
|M/M
|2019
|Y/Y
|Assets Served
|Advisory Assets
|442.0
|406.0
|8.9%
|354.9
|24.5%
|Brokerage Assets
|431.3
|401.6
|7.4%
|392.9
|9.8%
|Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|873.3
|807.6
|8.1%
|747.8
|16.8%
|
Total Net New Assets*
|Net New Advisory Assets
|5.8
|5.7
|n/m
|3.1
|n/m
|Net New Brokerage Assets
|1.6
|0.8
|n/m
|0.0
|n/m
|Total Net New Assets
|7.4
|6.5
|n/m
|3.1
|n/m
|
