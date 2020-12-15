 

Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 22:12  |  80   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada (TSX:AC) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an overnight marketed public offering of Class A Variable Voting Shares and/or Class B Voting Shares of the Company (“Shares”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$850 million (the “Offering”).

The Company intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares in the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after closing of the Offering.

The Offering will be priced in the context of the market with the price and other final terms to be determined at the time of entering into an underwriting agreement for the Offering.

Completion of the Offering will be subject to various conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to supplement the Company's working capital and other general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the Offering will serve to increase Air Canada's cash position, thereby allowing for additional flexibility both from an operational standpoint and in the implementation of its planned mitigation and recovery measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TD Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. and Morgan Stanley Canada Limited are acting as joint active book-running managers for the Offering.

The Shares will be offered by way of a short-form prospectus in all provinces and territories of Canada and may also be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A preliminary short-form prospectus containing important information relating to the Shares has been filed with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary short-form prospectus is subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary short-form prospectus may be obtained from TD Securities Inc., TD Tower, 9th Floor, 66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1A2 (e-mail: sdconfirms@td.com) or J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., Suite 4500, TD Bank Tower, 66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, ON M5K 1E7 or by telephone: Canada Sales 416-981-9233. A copy of the preliminary short-form prospectus can also be obtained under Air Canada's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Shares until a receipt for the final short-form prospectus has been issued.

Seite 1 von 4
Air Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Air Canada (TSX:AC) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an overnight marketed public offering of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
5
Air Canada, zurück zu alten Höhen?