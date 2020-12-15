 

State of Florida approves option agreement with Alico to acquire approximately 5,804 acres of Alico Ranch

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) announces today that the State of Florida approved entering into an option agreement submitted by Alico which grants the State an option to purchase approximately 5,804 acres of Alico Ranch for approximately $14.6 million under the Florida Forever program.

John Kiernan, Alico’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased the State of Florida has approved entering into this latest option agreement which grants it an option to purchase approximately 5,804 acres on the west side of the Alico Ranch. The 5,804 acre parcel is considered a primary and secondary zone for the federally endangered Florida panther and can contribute to increased protection of Florida’s biodiversity at the species, natural community, and landscape levels. If the State were to elect to exercise this option, we would expect the closing to occur in the beginning of the third quarter of our 2021 fiscal year. Over the last two years, Alico has sold approximately 16,000 acres of pristine land to the State of Florida for permanent protection under the Florida Forever program. These transactions in aggregate are intended to preserve sensitive lands for Florida's future, enhance protections for the Florida Panther, and protect the health of the Caloosahatchee River and the Western Everglades Basin.”

Mr. Kiernan continued, “As it has for generations, Alico will continue to support conservation and land management programs on the remaining acres of the Alico Ranch, which are currently leased for recreational hunting and cattle grazing activities.”

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Alico’s current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as “plans,” “expect,” “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should be,” “will be,” “is likely to,” “believes,” and similar expressions referring to future periods.

