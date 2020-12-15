 

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of 2,250,000 Shares of Common Stock

15.12.2020, 22:01   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 2,250,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Phathom intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Phathom. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Phathom intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of vonoprazan and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including pre-commercial activities.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Phathom pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from Guggenheim Securities LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

