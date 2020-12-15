Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of 2,250,000 Shares of Common Stock

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 2,250,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Phathom intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Phathom. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Phathom intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of vonoprazan and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including pre-commercial activities.