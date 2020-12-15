 

Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2020 Annual Report

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 (including its financial statements for such year) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available through the Company’s website (http://www.amdocs.com/media-room/annual-report-2020). Upon the request of a shareholder of the Company, the Company will promptly provide to such shareholder a copy of the 2020 annual report, free of charge.

About Amdocs
Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contact:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com 




