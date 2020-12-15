 

Global-10 PR Summit organized by iMARS Communications of Russia and the Russian Public Relations Association (RPRA) reports its results

15.12.2020   

Experts from 10 countries discussed the future of PR, its role in business and its impact on business results in the context of the global digital transformation after COVID-19

MOSCOW, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global-10 PR Summit 2020 brought together representatives of the global communication industry to find effective practices for its development in the post-Covid era and the rapid digital transformation provoked by the pandemic. Leading communications experts – heads of significant communications companies from China, India, USA, Canada, Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France, and Russia – took part in the discussion. The Global-10 PR Summit's primary purpose was to discuss not the results of the year but plans. During the open event, they shared their own experience of using the latest digital tools for solving PR problems, as well as examples from the practice of leading players in world markets.

"We turned to the most advanced examples in Russia and abroad in the field of how companies are using digital solutions for PR needs. It is the use of voice assistants and neural networks based on artificial intelligence technologies for data analysis and assessment of reputation. It is cases of successful use of online sociology and instant polls, work with big data, and much more," says Oleg Poletaev from the Russian Public Relations Association (RPRA).

"As a result of the discussion, we identified important trends and segmented the key PR functions into two dimensions. Namely: which of our tasks and functions need to be "digitized" soon to preserve our industry identity and increase the efficiency of our activities both for ourselves and for the business results of our clients, and which should be done for the same purpose, leave it in analog form?"  says, summing up the event, Senior Partner of iMARS Communications Elena Groznaya.

Live stream recording is available here: https://youtu.be/tdmPDB_HBG8.

The Global-10 PR Summit 2020, held by iMARS Communications, Russian Public Relations Association (RPRA) with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) support, the international media partner Cision and the Russian media partner Sostav.ru, completed the series of "International PR Weeks 2020". In 2021, the organizers plan to continue regular meetings of professionals from the global communications industry at public platforms to discuss current challenges and the PR industry's future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386567/iMARS_Global_10.jpg



