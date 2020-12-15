Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 payable on January 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”). The cash dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021 and covers the period from November 16, 2020 to February 15, 2021. Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock.