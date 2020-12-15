Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2020
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2020
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|11/30/2020
|54,929,187
|
Total gross of voting rights: 54,929,187
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,815,187
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
