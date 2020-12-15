 

ACM Research Provides Updates on STAR Market IPO of ACM Research (Shanghai)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020   

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today provided updates on the status of the proposed initial public offering (“STAR Market IPO”) and listing of shares of ACM’s operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”) on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

ACM announced that the Shanghai Securities and Exchange Commission (“SSEC”) has completed its review of the Verification Report of ACM’s self-inspection (“Verification Report”) as prepared by the lead underwriter of the STAR Market IPO. The Verification Report is a response to the allegations regarding ACM’s business and operations contained in a report issued on October 8, 2020 by J Capital Research USA LLC. The SSEC posted the Verification Report on its website at http://kcb.sse.com.cn/ on December 15 in its original Chinese-language form. ACM has subsequently furnished an English translation of the Verification Report as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2020. The Form 8-K can be accessed on ACM's investor relations website at https://ir.acmrcsh.com/ or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “As noted in our third quarter earnings conference call, ACM Shanghai’s STAR Market IPO team, including its investment bank, legal team, and auditing team, contributed to the Verification Report, which sets forth a point-by-point review of all the allegations. We are encouraged by the completion of the SSEC’s review of the Verification Report, which refutes the assertions and conclusions of what we consider to be an erroneous and biased report.”

ACM is continuing forward with the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Due to the additional review time required for the report issued by J Capital Research USA LLC and other factors, the Company currently targets completion of the STAR Market IPO and listing of shares of ACM Shanghai in the first quarter of 2021. The target is dependent upon a timely review and registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and is subject to market conditions and other factors.

