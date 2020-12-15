 

Lincoln Electric Promotes Peter Pletcher to Senior Vice President, President International

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (“Company”) today announced the promotion of Peter Pletcher to Senior Vice President, President International. In this role, Peter will be responsible for the Company’s business in Europe, Russia & Turkey, and will report to Steve Hedlund, Executive Vice President, President of the Americas and International Welding segments. Pletcher will also serve as a member of Lincoln Electric’s Management Committee.

“Peter’s strong leadership has been invaluable in advancing key growth initiatives at Lincoln Electric,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement recognizes his achievements in successfully shaping our European region for long-term, competitive growth and value creation.”

Pletcher joined Lincoln Electric in 1995 and has held leadership positions in sales, applications engineering, marketing, product development and operations. Most recently, he has been leading the Company’s business in Europe. Prior to that, Pletcher led the Company’s Automation business. Pletcher holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from LeTourneau University, an MBA from Rutgers University, and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Disclaimer

