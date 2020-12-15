 

Legend Biotech to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will participate virtually in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. Ying Huang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Legend Biotech, will present company updates on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties in the Events & Presentation section under Investors on Legend Biotech’s website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will be available approximately 24-hrs after the live webcast.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with our differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting -edge cell therapies for patients in need. We are engaged in a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize our lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, an investigational BCMA targeted CAR-T cell therapy for patients with multiple myeloma. This candidate is currently being studied in registrational clinical trials. To learn more about Legend Biotech, visit us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter @LegendBiotech or at www.legendbiotech.com.

