Legend Biotech to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will participate virtually in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. Ying Huang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Legend Biotech, will present company updates on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties in the Events & Presentation section under Investors on Legend Biotech’s website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will be available approximately 24-hrs after the live webcast.