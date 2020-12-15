 

Prudential Financial elects Wendy Jones to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that Wendy Jones has been elected to the Board of Directors as an independent director, effective January 4, 2021. She was also appointed to the audit committee.

Jones brings to Prudential her extensive experience at leading consumer and technology brands, most notably at eBay Inc. (EBAY), where she was most recently senior vice president, Global Operations, running the company’s customer service, risk, trust, payment operations and workplace resources function—responsible for eBay’s facilities around the world. She also chaired eBay’s Operating Committee, which manages the firm’s intersection of product and business teams and oversees the development and execution of the company’s annual business roadmap.

“At a time when Prudential is intently focused on meeting the evolving needs of its customers and other stakeholders, Wendy’s skills and experience in both the field of consumer technology and global business strategy will be highly beneficial,” said Gil Casellas, director and chair, Corporate Governance and Business Ethics Committee. “We are delighted to welcome Wendy to our board and look forward to working with her.”

Jones, who retires from eBay this month, began her career at the company in 2003 as vice president, Customer Service for North America and Australia. She has held various other leadership positions and has focused much of her career on growing eBay’s global presence, including launching eBay in markets such as Brazil, Russia and Mexico and spearheading eBay’s cross-border trade efforts. While representing eBay’s European efforts, Jones led marketing, operations and advertising for eBay’s European portfolio of sites. Prior to joining eBay, Jones worked at State Street Bank, Land Rover NA, and for iSKY Inc., in various leadership roles.

Jones served as an active supporter of inclusion efforts at eBay, including acting as the executive sponsor for two of eBay’s employee Communities of Inclusion resource groups—Black Employees at eBay and HONOR, a community in honor of those who have served in the military. She is also an active mentor to women inside and outside of the company. She received a B.S. in economics from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Loyola College.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial elects Wendy Jones to Board of Directors Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that Wendy Jones has been elected to the Board of Directors as an independent director, effective January 4, 2021. She was also appointed to the audit committee. Jones brings to Prudential her …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
PruVen Capital launches as an independent venture firm in partnership with Prudential Financial
03.12.20
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Participate in 2020 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available
02.12.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
29.11.20
3 unbekannte, aber erstaunliche Dividendenaktien
19.11.20
FlexGuard ℠ achieves record-setting $1B in sales less than six months after launch