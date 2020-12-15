Forma Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 6,095,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 795,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $45.25 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $275.8 million. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Forma.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December 10, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers.

