 

Forma Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 22:35  |  46   |   |   

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 6,095,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 795,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $45.25 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $275.8 million. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Forma.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co acted as lead manager for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December 10, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forma Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 6,095,000 shares of its common stock, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Forma Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
08.12.20
Forma Therapeutics Launches Proposed Public Offering
07.12.20
Forma Therapeutics Presents Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data at the 62nd Annual ASH Meeting Supporting the Potential of its Novel Investigational PKR Activator, FT-4202, to Treat Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)