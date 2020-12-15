Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Operating profit in the quarter was $37 million. As the company announced on December 3, 2020, it intends to divest the non-strategic screws and barrels product line within the Industrial Precision Solutions segment, which will strengthen the company’s ongoing earnings and profitable growth profile. This strategic portfolio transaction required a one-time, non-cash asset impairment charge of $87 million, which was recognized during the fourth quarter. Excluding this non-cash impairment charge and other non-recurring charges associated with cost structure simplification actions and amortization of the step-up in acquired inventory, adjusted operating profit was $130 million, or 23% of sales. EBITDA, which is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, in the quarter totaled $159 million, or 29% of sales, which represents a decrease of 5% from the prior year EBITDA of $168 million.

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020. Sales were $559 million, a 5% decrease compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter sales of $585 million. Continued strength in test and inspection product lines serving electronics end markets and growth in our medical product lines was offset by weakness in industrial and automotive end markets. The change in fourth quarter 2020 sales included a decrease of approximately 7% organic volume, acquisitions contributed 1%, and a favorable effect from currency translation of approximately 2%.

Net income was $18 million, and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.31. Adjusted earnings, which excludes non-recurring charges and discrete tax benefits of $2 million, totaled $93 million, or $1.59 per share, an 11% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings of $104 million.

Commenting on the company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, “I am proud of the dedication shown by our global team through their ongoing commitment to superior customer service and continued deployment of the NBS Next growth framework. Fourth quarter sales were the strongest quarter of the year. We also continued to make progress on strategically positioning our portfolio for sustainable long-term growth with the acquisition of vivaMOS, Ltd. and the recently announced divestiture of the screws and barrels product line. This combination of focusing on Nordson strengths and prioritizing future profitable growth opportunities has us well positioned heading into fiscal year 2021.”

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $308 million decreased approximately 8% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by a 10% organic decrease partially offset by favorable currency impacts. This organic sales decline was in part driven by weaker demand in industrial and automotive end markets, where we had record sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating profit totaled $0.4 million in the quarter, including an $87 million non-cash impairment charge for the pending divestiture of the screws and barrels product line and $4 million in structural cost reduction actions. Adjusted operating profit, excluding these non-recurring items, was $92 million, or 30% of sales, equal to prior year adjusted operating profit margin.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $250 million increased approximately 1% compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Acquisitions and favorable currency impacts increased sales by approximately 2% and 1%, respectively, which was principally offset by organic volume decreases of 3%. Continued sales growth in test and inspection product lines, coupled with stable demand in medical product lines, was offset by weaker demand in fluid dispense product lines serving industrial end markets. Operating profit, which included $1 million of the step-up in acquired inventory amortization, totaled $51 million. Adjusted operating profit was $52 million, or 21% of sales, which was down slightly compared to prior year profits.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Results

Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 were $2.1 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period a year ago. This change in sales included a decrease in organic volume of 4%, offset by growth related to acquisitions. The full year impact of currency translation differences was not significant. Full year operating profit was $350 million and diluted earnings per share were $4.27. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, structural cost reduction expenses, the step up in value of acquired inventory, and discrete tax expense, adjusted operating profit was $454 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.48, a 7% decrease from the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.87.

Outlook

“Throughout this unprecedented year, the safety of our people and the value they deliver to our customers remained among our top priorities,” Nagarajan stated. “We continue to make progress by deploying the NBS Next growth framework and aligning the organization to remain invested in our key strengths during this unique macroeconomic environment. The commitment of our employees combined with the resilience of our diverse end markets resulted in sound financial performance in fiscal 2020. We are entering fiscal 2021 from this solid foundation, and we have strong backlog entering the fiscal first quarter. I am confident in our ability to deliver long-term profitable growth.”

Backlog for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 was approximately $416 million, an increase of 5% compared to the same period a year ago, and the trailing twelve-week order entry is 5% above prior year levels. Based on these current order entry trends, backlog amounts and the correlation to sales timing, we expect the fiscal 2021 first quarter sales growth to be approximately 2 to 3%, with adjusted earnings growth in the range of 15 to 20% as compared to fiscal 2020 first quarter.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended 10/31/2020 10/31/2019 10/31/2020 10/31/2019 Sales $ 558,525 $ 585,451 $ 2,121,100 $ 2,194,226 Cost of sales 261,657 266,476 990,632 1,002,123 Gross profit 296,868 318,975 1,130,468 1,192,103 Gross margin % 53.2 % 54.5 % 53.3 % 54.3 % Selling & administrative expenses 172,129 179,315 693,552 708,990 Assets held for sale impairment charge 87,371 — 87,371 — Operating profit 37,368 139,660 349,545 483,113 Interest expense - net (6,432) (10,216) (30,479) (45,301) Other expense - net (4,634) (2,162) (17,577) (6,708) Income before income taxes 26,302 127,282 301,489 431,104 Income taxes 7,827 24,609 51,950 94,013 Net Income $ 18,475 $ 102,673 $ 249,539 $ 337,091 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,988 57,456 57,757 $ 57,462 Diluted 58,679 58,255 58,473 58,202 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 0.32 $ 1.79 $ 4.32 $ 5.87 Diluted earnings $ 0.31 $ 1.76 $ 4.27 $ 5.79

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) October 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 208,293 $ 151,164 Receivables - net 471,873 530,765 Inventories - net 277,033 283,399 Other current assets 43,798 45,867 Assets held for sale 19,615 — Total current assets 1,020,612 1,011,195 Property, plant & equipment - net 358,618 398,895 Goodwill 1,713,354 1,614,739 Other assets 582,072 491,618 $ 3,674,656 $ 3,516,447 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 38,043 $ 168,738 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 311,898 308,888 Liabilities held for sale 13,148 — Total current liabilities 363,089 477,626 Long-term debt 1,067,952 1,075,404 Other liabilities 484,624 382,372 Total shareholders' equity 1,758,991 1,581,045 $ 3,674,656 $ 3,516,447

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended October 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 249,539 $ 337,091 Depreciation and amortization 113,302 110,244 Impairment loss on assets held for sale 87,371 — Other non-cash items 5,278 19,606 Changes in working capital 46,931 (84,048) Net cash provided by operating activities 502,421 382,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (50,535) (64,244) Acquisitions (142,414) (12,486) Other - net (1,160) 441 Net cash used in investing activities (194,109) (76,289) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (153,816) (69,580) Repayment of finance lease obligations (7,605) (4,859) Dividends paid (88,347) (82,145) Issuance of common shares 50,853 26,020 Purchase of treasury shares (52,614) (120,510) Net cash used in financing activities (251,529) (251,074) Effective of exchange rate change on cash 346 (44) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 57,129 55,486 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 151,164 95,678 End of period $ 208,293 $ 151,164

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance Oct 31,

2020 Oct 31,

2019 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 308,385 $ 336,451 (10.0) % — % 1.7 % (8.3) % Advanced technology solutions 250,140 249,000 (3.1) % 2.2 % 1.4 % 0.5 % Total Sales $ 558,525 $ 585,451 (7.1) % 0.9 % 1.6 % (4.6) % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 194,701 $ 206,874 (7.1) % 1.2 % — % (5.9) % Americas 35,452 44,503 (22.5) % 6.4 % (4.2) % (20.3) % Europe 142,082 145,946 (7.4) % 0.1 % 4.7 % (2.6) % Japan 36,248 37,190 (4.5) % — % 2.0 % (2.5) % Asia Pacific 150,042 150,938 (2.9) % — % 2.3 % (0.6) % Total Sales $ 558,525 $ 585,451 (7.1) % 0.9 % 1.6 % (4.6) % Twelve Months Ended Sales Variance Oct 31,

2020 Oct 31,

2019 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 1,143,423 $ 1,208,376 (4.8) % — % (0.6) % (5.4) % Advanced technology solutions 977,677 985,850 (2.3) % 1.4 % 0.1 % (0.8) % Total Sales $ 2,121,100 $ 2,194,226 (3.7) % 0.6 % (0.2) % (3.3) % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 755,642 $ 758,383 (1.1) % 0.7 % — % (0.4) % Americas 141,473 167,661 (14.8) % 3.0 % (3.8) % (15.6) % Europe 536,636 571,596 (6.4) % 0.4 % (0.1) % (6.1) % Japan 126,601 126,756 (2.1) % 0.2 % 1.8 % (0.1) % Asia Pacific 560,748 569,830 (1.7) % 0.2 % (0.1) % (1.6) % Total Sales $ 2,121,100 $ 2,194,226 (3.7) % 0.6 % (0.2) % (3.3) %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 October 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 308,385 $ 336,451 $ 1,143,423 $ 1,208,376 Advanced technology solutions 250,140 249,000 977,677 985,850 Total sales $ 558,525 $ 585,451 $ 2,121,100 $ 2,194,226 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 425 $ 99,353 $ 208,028 $ 329,054 Advanced technology solutions 50,674 54,727 191,602 205,609 Corporate (13,731) (14,420) (50,085) (51,550) Total operating profit $ 37,368 $ 139,660 $ 349,545 $ 483,113 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ 91,419 $ 314 $ 94,896 $ 2,123 Advanced technology solutions 1,424 733 7,807 1,568 Corporate — 681 1,387 873 Total adjustments $ 92,843 $ 1,728 $ 104,090 $ 4,564 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 91,844 30 % $ 99,667 30 % $ 302,924 26 % $ 331,177 27 % Advanced technology solutions 52,098 21 % 55,460 22 % 199,409 20 % 207,177 21 % Corporate (13,731) (13,739) (48,698) (50,677) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 130,211 23 % $ 141,388 24 % $ 453,635 21 % $ 487,677 22 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 9,951 $ 9,669 $ 38,939 $ 38,333 Advanced technology solutions 16,710 15,462 64,543 62,836 Corporate 2,477 1,782 9,820 9,075 Total depreciation & amortization $ 29,138 $ 26,913 $ 113,302 $ 110,244 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) Industrial precision solutions $ 101,795 33 % $ 109,336 32 % $ 341,863 30 % $ 369,510 31 % Advanced technology solutions 68,808 28 % 70,922 28 % 263,952 27 % 270,013 27 % Corporate (11,254) (11,957) (38,878) (41,602) Total EBITDA $ 159,349 29 % $ 168,301 29 % $ 566,937 27 % $ 597,921 27 %

(1) Represents assets held for sale impairment charge, costs and adjustments related to cost structure simplification actions, and charges associated with our 2020 and 2019 acquisitions.

Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as an assets held for sale impairment charge, cost structure simplification actions, and non-cash inventory charges related to acquisitions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating Profit $ 37,368 $ 139,660 $ 349,545 $ 483,113 Other / interest income (expense) - net (11,066) (12,378) (48,056) (52,009) Net Income 18,475 102,673 249,539 337,091 EPS diluted $ 0.31 $ 1.76 $ 4.27 $ 5.79 Shares outstanding - diluted 58,679 58,255 58,473 58,202 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ 1,298 $ 342 $ 2,527 $ 530 Severance and other 4,174 1,386 14,192 4,034 Assets held for sale impairment charge 87,371 — 87,371 — NON-OPERATING EXPENSE ADJUSTMENTS Pension settlement loss $ — $ — $ 2,508 $ — Total adjustments $ 92,843 $ 1,728 $ 106,598 $ 4,564 Adjustments net of tax $ 76,390 $ 1,396 $ 87,214 $ 3,578 Other discrete tax items $ (1,820) $ 171 $ (16,311) $ 911 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 1.27 $ 0.03 $ 1.21 $ 0.08 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating Profit $ 130,211 $ 141,388 $ 453,635 $ 487,677 Operating profit % of sales 23.3 % 24.2 % 21.4 % 22.2 % Net income $ 93,045 $ 104,240 $ 320,442 $ 341,580 Diluted earnings $ 1.59 $ 1.79 $ 5.48 $ 5.87

Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments such as an assets held for sale impairment charge, cost structure simplification actions and non-cash inventory charges related to acquisitions. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Adjusted earnings is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

