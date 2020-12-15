 

Medallia Appoints Elizabeth Carducci as Chief Revenue Officer Positioning Sales and Field Organizations for Fiscal Year 2022 Growth Goals

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), the global leader in experience management, announced that Elizabeth Carducci has been promoted from executive vice president, industry solutions and GTM strategy to chief revenue officer. Reporting to the chief executive officer, Elizabeth will add leading the global industry sales function to her current responsibilities of directing the solutions consulting, solutions principals, product marketing and market intelligence functions. Greg Philiotis is being promoted from senior vice president, head of EMEA sales, to oversee all international industry sales and will report to Elizabeth.

“Elizabeth is one of the most connected and respected leaders in the experience management space. I am delighted to announce her appointment as Medallia’s chief revenue officer. She has been a critical contributor to our go-to-market success and has a history of building great teams. With this move and the promotion of Greg Philiotis to run our international business, we are well positioned to achieve our growth ambitions in FY22,” said Leslie Stretch, president and chief executive officer of Medallia. “Our strong bench means we continue to develop our future leaders from within the company wherever possible and these two moves are exemplary of that approach.”

Success in the digital age depends on listening to and taking action on the voice of the customer. This reality makes Medallia a critical platform driving customer experience and digital transformation for many of the world’s leading brands. The new team has been put in place to drive the business towards future growth opportunities coming from digital transformation, global expansion and the mid-market business.

“For years I have played a key role in our growth, driving our market leadership in key industries, as well as directly engaging in our sales efforts with prospects. I have also led many cross-functional initiatives across product, sales, marketing, customer success, and have built relationships with senior executives at key customer accounts,” said Elizabeth Carducci, chief revenue officer for Medallia. “I am thrilled to bring these experiences to my new role as chief revenue officer in order to propel Medallia to further success and growth.”

