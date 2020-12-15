 

Hannon Armstrong Surpasses $6 Billion in Energy Efficiency Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 22:31  |  75   |   |   

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the company has exceeded $6 billion in energy efficiency investments from more than 600 individual transactions with leading behind-the-meter energy service companies serving federal, state, local and commercial energy efficiency markets since 2000.

Crossing the milestone $6 billion energy efficiency investment figure corresponds with the 20th anniversary of the creation of the company's pioneering Hannon Armstrong Multi-Asset Infrastructure Trust ("HannieMae"), the first securitization platform for financing energy efficiency at scale.

"The finance problem we solved 20 years ago addressed how to capture the pricing advantages of financing large energy projects for the benefit of smaller individual investments inherent in behind-the-meter assets like energy efficiency. HannieMae cracked the code for us two decades ago and continues to provide a means for private capital to fund energy efficiency at scale for the federal government in order to save the taxpayers money, reduce carbon emissions, create jobs, and improve the infrastructure and resiliency of the U.S.," said Hannon Armstrong Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Eckel. "We expect the incoming Biden administration will support further expansion and acceleration of one of America's most successful models for public-private partnerships."

Hannon Armstrong's total investments in energy efficiency projects have an average CarbonCount score of 0.38 metric tons of CO2 equivalent ("CO2e") emissions avoided annually per $1,000 invested, as well as a WaterCount score of 658 gallons of water consumption avoided annually for every $1,000 invested. The estimated 21.2 million tons of CO2e avoided emissions over 20 years is equivalent to the amount of CO2e emissions from 116,390 rail cars of coal, which would stretch from Annapolis, Md. to Kansas City, Mo. when linked end to end. The 36.3 billion gallons of water consumption saved by these investments over the same period could fill three bathtubs for every person in the United States.

"The success of the HannieMae structure has provided a template for financing distributed technology at scale," said Hannon Armstrong Chief Investment Officer Nathaniel J. Rose. "Since closing the first HannieMae tranche in 2000, we have successfully leveraged the power of the structure to achieve this exciting milestone," added Rose.

Seite 1 von 2
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannon Armstrong Surpasses $6 Billion in Energy Efficiency Investments Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the company has exceeded $6 billion in energy efficiency investments from more than 600 individual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity