 

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 31, 2020. The quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share represents a 4% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

