ArcelorMittal Enters into Separate, Privately Negotiated Agreements with Certain Holders of its 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

ArcelorMittal (the “Company” or “ArcelorMittal”) announced today that the Company has entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements with a limited number of holders of the Company’s 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”).

Pursuant to the exchange agreements, the Company will exchange $246.8 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, for an aggregate of (i) 22,653,933 shares (all existing shares held in treasury) of ArcelorMittal common stock (i.e. the minimum conversion ratio under the Notes) plus (ii) $25.4 million (including accrued interest on the exchanged Notes up to, but excluding, the settlement date). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the delivery of such shares of common stock. The exchanges are expected to close on or about 22 December 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Following completion of the exchanges, approximately $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc is acting as the exclusive exchange agent in connection with the transaction.

ENDS

Important Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions.

The securities being offered pursuant to the transaction described in this press release (the “Securities”) have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise distributed absent registration, except in reliance on an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States or elsewhere.