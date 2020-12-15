DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action Traumhaus AG: 15-Dec-2020 / 22:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights

Wiesbaden, December 15, 2020 - The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital on the basis of the authorized capital under the Articles of Association by issuing 142.858 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 4,611,113 to then EUR 4,753,971, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The new shares with dividend rights as of January 1, 2020 will be offered for subscription to institutional investors at a price of EUR 14.00 per new share in a private placement.

In total, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 2,000,012.00 from the capital increase.

The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used for the further expansion of the Company and to further strengthen its equity base.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in Wiesbaden in 1993, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Investor relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Press speaker

Christine Stein

+49 6122 58653 - 555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

Language: English Company: Traumhaus AG Borsigstraße 20a 65205 Wiesbaden Germany Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0 Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53 E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2 WKN: A2NB7S Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1155503

End of Announcement DGAP News Service