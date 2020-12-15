 

15-Dec-2020 / 22:58 CET/CEST
Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights

Wiesbaden, December 15, 2020 - The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital on the basis of the authorized capital under the Articles of Association by issuing 142.858 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 4,611,113 to then EUR 4,753,971, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The new shares with dividend rights as of January 1, 2020 will be offered for subscription to institutional investors at a price of EUR 14.00 per new share in a private placement.

In total, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 2,000,012.00 from the capital increase.

The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used for the further expansion of the Company and to further strengthen its equity base.

About the company
Traumhaus AG, founded in Wiesbaden in 1993, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Investor relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Press speaker
Christine Stein
+49 6122 58653 - 555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
