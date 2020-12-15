 

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 23:00  |  35   |   |   

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (each a “Fund” and together the “Funds”).

With respect to the Funds, the distribution will be paid on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

$0.197

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

$0.229

The Funds intend to make regular quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of each Fund. The amount of quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that the Funds will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The following information is required under each Fund’s managed distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of each Fund’s distribution paid October 15, 2020 and distributions paid fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Source

October

Distribution

% of October

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions paid

Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date1 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.057

28.80%

$ 0.173

29.31%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.132

66.89%

$ 0.410

69.25%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$ 0.008

4.31%

$ 0.008

1.44%

Total per common share

$ 0.197

100.00%

$ 0.591

100.00%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Source

October

Distribution

% of October

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions paid

Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions paid

Fiscal Year-to-Date1

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.064

28.10%

$ 0.160

23.29%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$ 0.165

71.90%

$ 0.527

76.71%

Total per Common Share

$ 0.229

100.00%

$ 0.687

100.00%

1. The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of each distribution or from the terms of the Funds’ Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Funds is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Set forth in the tables below is information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on September 30, 20201

5.45%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 20202

8.15%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 20203

-2.60%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 20204

4.07%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on September 30, 20201

5.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 20202

8.16%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 20203

1.96%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 20204

4.08%

1

 

Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five year period ended on September 30, 2020.

2

 

The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of September 30, 2020.

3

 

Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4

 

Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of September 30, 2020.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’ expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’ confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically. Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2020, over $238 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Seite 1 von 2
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
14.12.20
Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Sixth Consecutive Year
14.12.20
New Voya Survey Finds Majority of Americans Prioritize Mental Health and Well-Being Over Material Possessions
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
07.12.20
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
03.12.20
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for its Common Shares
23.11.20
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Intention to Conduct Tender Offer for its Common Shares
16.11.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
16.11.20
Voya Financial Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year