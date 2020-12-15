 

ERES REIT Continues Growth With €12mm Multi-Residential Acquisition in the Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 23:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN, “ERES” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a multi-residential property located in Steenwijk, a city in the Dutch province of Overijssel (the “Steenwijk Property”). The building is comprised of 98 residential units which are 100% owned and currently 98% leased.

The €12.25 million (C$19 million) purchase price (excluding transaction costs and fees) represents an estimated forward capitalization rate of approximately 4.1%, and closing is anticipated on or around December 29, 2020. The Steenwijk Property is the fourth acquisition by ERES over the course of Q3 and Q4 2020, bringing total acquisition volume to €81 million (excluding transaction costs and fees) and increasing aggregate suite count by 415 units. The Steenwijk Property will be financed with currently available liquidity and long-term mortgage financing to be secured alongside the previously announced Doorwerth, Kairos and Mill transactions (which closed on September 1, October 1 and December 1, 2020, respectively) in the amount of €45 million combined (representing a loan-to-value ratio of 55%, excluding transaction costs and fees), with an interest rate of approximately 1% for a 4-year term.

The Steenwijk Property is located in the largest town in the centre of the municipality of Steenwijkerland. The multi-residential units reside above the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, Albert Heijn, providing tenants with easy accessibility to their everyday needs. ERES additionally already owns properties in the nearby towns of Meppel and Heerenveen, thereby allowing for operational synergies with the property to be managed by ERES’s existing asset and property manager established in the region.

“ERES’s acquisition of the Steenwijk Property complements our current portfolio with an attractive initial yield and geographical proximity to existing assets, alongside the high quality of the building itself and surrounding neighbourhood”, commented Phillip Burns, CEO of ERES. “We continue to exercise caution in pursuing growth by acquisition in the context of the current operating environment, but with a backdrop of significant acquisition opportunity in the Dutch market, we expect the recent trend in accretive acquisitions to continue into the new year.”

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 138 multi-residential properties, comprised of 5,949 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent ERES’s intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information

ERES   ERES
Mr. Phillip Burns   Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
416.354.0167    416.861.5771
p.burns@eresreit.com   s.cryer@eresreit.com

European Residential REIT Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ERES REIT Continues Growth With €12mm Multi-Residential Acquisition in the Netherlands TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN, “ERES” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a multi-residential property located in Steenwijk, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
ERES REIT Declares December 2020 Monthly Distribution
25.11.20
ERES REIT Announces Appointment of Stephen Co as Chief Financial Officer
17.11.20
ERES REIT Announces €22MM Multi-Residential Acquisition in the Netherlands
16.11.20
ERES REIT Declares November 2020 Monthly Distribution