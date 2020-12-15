 

Whitestone Added 9,000 Square Feet of New Tenants at Shops of Starwood Increasing NOI by 16% at the Center and Capitalizing on the Supercharged Growth in Frisco, TX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 22:45  |  39   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) continues to grow occupancy by drawing expanding businesses to its properties located in the high growth markets of Frisco, TX and other surrounding areas of Dallas.

Continuing its resiliency despite the pandemic, Whitestone is pleased to announce local realtors Re/Max DFW Associates and United Real Estate Dallas are opening at The Shops of Starwood to expand their businesses and capture additional market share from the national trend of businesses and consumers fleeing high tax, high regulatory cities for the business-friendlier confines of Dallas and its surrounding communities. These additions increase occupancy at the center to 100%, and will contribute 16% additional NOI in 2021.

According to Bisnow, recent corporate moves to the DFW area are:

PGA
McKesson
Charles Schwab
Uber
Core-Mark

Whitestone owns properties in proximity to all of these locations.

A November 30th article by Cushman & Wakefield, "Corporate Migration to Texas" ranked the Dallas/Ft Worth area first for corporate migration, citing factors like Favorable Tax Environment, Affordable Housing and Quality of Education, Accessibility, and Real Estate as major reasons why corporations are moving to this high growth city. With a growth rate of over 71% over the last 10 years according to the Dallas Morning News, local realtors have taken notice and are adjusting accordingly.

Whitestone’s The Shops at Starwood is surrounded by luxury living and a robust daytime workforce. Located in thriving Frisco, which was voted The #1 Best Place to Live in America by Money Magazine in September of 2018, The Shops of Starwood is in a desirable neighborhood where the average household income is over $178,000 and home values are in excess of $600,000. The Shops at Starwood provides a unique mix of convenience and elegance and is home to a variety of award-winning restaurants, including TruFire, Kotta Sushi, J. Theodore’s, Bottled in Bond and Tupy’s.

Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “With these corporate moves, the value of Whitestone’s real estate continues to increase as additional foot traffic is driving leasing, and leasing is driving revenues. According to research done with Placer.ai, the traffic at Starwood has rebounded to approximately 90% of pre-COVID levels, lending to the robustness and the resiliency of our markets.”

Seite 1 von 2
Whitestone REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whitestone Added 9,000 Square Feet of New Tenants at Shops of Starwood Increasing NOI by 16% at the Center and Capitalizing on the Supercharged Growth in Frisco, TX HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) continues to grow occupancy by drawing expanding businesses to its properties located in the high growth markets of Frisco, TX and other surrounding areas of Dallas. Continuing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Whitestone Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends, Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19 Rental Collections and Liquidity Borrowings
07.12.20
Whitestone Continues to Add Tenants, Welcoming the Opening of Local Entrepreneur Sheila Bryson’s Latest Restaurant, ALMA, to its North Scottsdale Seville Property in Arizona
01.12.20
“Coffee and Cars” Revs Up Its Engines for Another Successful Event on December 5th in Whitestone’s Market Street Community Center at DC Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona
23.11.20
Whitestone REIT Welcomes Firm Body Pilates Training Studio to its Citadel Community in Arizona 