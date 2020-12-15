Whitestone Added 9,000 Square Feet of New Tenants at Shops of Starwood Increasing NOI by 16% at the Center and Capitalizing on the Supercharged Growth in Frisco, TX

Continuing its resiliency despite the pandemic, Whitestone is pleased to announce local realtors Re/Max DFW Associates and United Real Estate Dallas are opening at The Shops of Starwood to expand their businesses and capture additional market share from the national trend of businesses and consumers fleeing high tax, high regulatory cities for the business-friendlier confines of Dallas and its surrounding communities. These additions increase occupancy at the center to 100%, and will contribute 16% additional NOI in 2021.

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) continues to grow occupancy by drawing expanding businesses to its properties located in the high growth markets of Frisco, TX and other surrounding areas of Dallas.

According to Bisnow, recent corporate moves to the DFW area are:

PGA

McKesson

Charles Schwab

Uber

Core-Mark

Whitestone owns properties in proximity to all of these locations.

A November 30th article by Cushman & Wakefield, "Corporate Migration to Texas" ranked the Dallas/Ft Worth area first for corporate migration, citing factors like Favorable Tax Environment, Affordable Housing and Quality of Education, Accessibility, and Real Estate as major reasons why corporations are moving to this high growth city. With a growth rate of over 71% over the last 10 years according to the Dallas Morning News, local realtors have taken notice and are adjusting accordingly.

Whitestone’s The Shops at Starwood is surrounded by luxury living and a robust daytime workforce. Located in thriving Frisco, which was voted The #1 Best Place to Live in America by Money Magazine in September of 2018, The Shops of Starwood is in a desirable neighborhood where the average household income is over $178,000 and home values are in excess of $600,000. The Shops at Starwood provides a unique mix of convenience and elegance and is home to a variety of award-winning restaurants, including TruFire, Kotta Sushi, J. Theodore’s, Bottled in Bond and Tupy’s.

Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “With these corporate moves, the value of Whitestone’s real estate continues to increase as additional foot traffic is driving leasing, and leasing is driving revenues. According to research done with Placer.ai, the traffic at Starwood has rebounded to approximately 90% of pre-COVID levels, lending to the robustness and the resiliency of our markets.”