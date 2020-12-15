 

Silver Bull Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) today announced that it is postponing its 2020 special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to December 22, 2020 to provide its shareholders with additional time to vote on the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the Meeting. Shareholders are advised that because the proposals involve proposed amendments to the Company’s articles of incorporation, the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Silver Bull common stock must approve them.

The record date for determining the shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting will remain the close of business on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy do not need to vote again for the postponed Meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time at the Company’s offices at 777 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 1610, Vancouver, British Columbia, as the proxies submitted will remain valid.

The Company’s board of directors strongly recommends that all shareholders to vote “FOR” both proposals to increase the number of authorized shares and to change the Company’s name to MaxMetals Corp.

Silver Bull shareholders as of close of business on October 23, 2020 who have not voted are encouraged to vote online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903. The proxy voting deadline to vote by Internet or telephone is December 21, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. Silver Bull shareholders who require assistance with voting their shares or have questions may contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877 452-7814 (North America toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (collect calls outside North America) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Shareholders who have already submitted proxies and want to change their proxy can update their vote at any time before the votes are cast at the Meeting. Your vote will be recorded at the Meeting in accordance with your most recently submitted proxy.

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Meeting. In connection with the proposals, Silver Bull filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 6, 2020. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company’s website at www.silverbullresources.com, on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

