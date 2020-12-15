 

NordVPN enters the Korean cybersecurity market

World's biggest VPN provider appointed a former marketing officer of Microsoft and Amazon, to head its Korean branch

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN, one of the most advanced VPN services in the world,  is entering the Korean market. The company appointed Sungwoo Cho, a former marketing officer of Microsoft and Amazon, to head its Korean branch. Korea is one of the top 20 countries on the NordVPN's expansion roadmap.

"NordVPN has been growing fast and reached the point where we are looking into more region-specific solutions. We chose Korea as one of the first focus markets as we see a growing interest in digital solutions, cybersecurity, and VPNs," says Laura Tyrell, NordVPN's spokesperson.

Since the beginning of the year NordVPN observes an increased interest in VPN solutions, coming from Korea. For example, in November NordVPN reported that interest in its services spiked by a record 80.94%.

"Koreans' perception of digital privacy and security is changing, together with the higher penetration of digital services and a larger amount of cyberattacks. NordVPN's presence in the Korean market will create more opportunities for consumers to secure their digital lives and to seize other VPN advantages," says Sungwoo Cho, NordVPN Country Manager for Korea.

VPN stands for "virtual private network" – a service that encrypts a user's internet traffic and redirects it through a remote VPN server. It also replaces their IP address, keeping their location private. VPNs are used worldwide both for security and entertainment reasons. In a study of VPN usage around the world, GlobalWebIndex found that 25% of internet users had used a VPN in the past month, and that 42% of these used a VPN daily.

NordVPN is a trusted online privacy and security solution, used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. It offers military-grade encryption with advanced privacy solutions and is recognized by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. NordVPN holds a  significant market share in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and many other European states.

NordVPN is part of Nord Security - an umbrella brand, connecting products that share the Nord brand and values. Besides NordVPN, these products include NordPass, a new generation password manager; NordLocker, a cloud file encryption tool; and NordVPN Teams, a VPN solution for businesses.

 



