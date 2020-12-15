Schnitzer Steel Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Sustainability Report

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America, today announced the release of its Fiscal 2020 Sustainability Report, “Resourceful. Responsible. Resilient.” The report is available on Schnitzer’s website and highlights the Company’s commitment to creating a lasting positive impact for our people, customers, suppliers and communities across all our operations while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

“There is no playbook for a year like this past one, but there is certainly a legacy at our Company of facing challenges head-on and successfully navigating through the toughest of times. Schnitzer and our stakeholders are meeting the challenges of our time because of several key strengths we have developed over the years. In our Fiscal 2020 Sustainability Report, we share the importance of each of these strengths—not only for today, but also for the future,” commented Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.