Schnitzer Steel Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Sustainability Report
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America, today announced the release of its Fiscal 2020 Sustainability Report, “Resourceful. Responsible. Resilient.” The report is available on Schnitzer’s website and highlights the Company’s commitment to creating a lasting positive impact for our people, customers, suppliers and communities across all our operations while delivering long-term value to shareholders.
“There is no playbook for a year like this past one, but there is certainly a legacy at our Company of facing challenges head-on and successfully navigating through the toughest of times. Schnitzer and our stakeholders are meeting the challenges of our time because of several key strengths we have developed over the years. In our Fiscal 2020 Sustainability Report, we share the importance of each of these strengths—not only for today, but also for the future,” commented Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Our Sustainable Business Model
By recycling scrap metal, the Company is diverting millions of tons of materials each year that might otherwise be destined for landfills. Schnitzer’s metals recycling facilities process scrap metal, including 4 million tons of ferrous scrap and 551 million pounds of nonferrous scrap in fiscal 2020, which reduces the need for intensive mining of virgin materials. The Company’s Pick-N-Pull facilities recycle end-of-life vehicles while also providing affordable, used auto parts to consumers. In addition, its Cascade Steel Mill uses scrap metal as its primary raw material to produce finished steel products that find new life in the construction of vital infrastructure and other projects to improve the quality of life for our communities.
“In countries around the world, the long-term demand for ferrous and nonferrous recycled metals is underpinned by several trends that are gaining increasing importance and relevance. Low-carbon economies are widely acknowledged as more metal-intensive economies,” said Tamara Lundgren. “As countries transition to lower-carbon economies and as the number of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mills operating in both the U.S. and globally continue to grow, the need for metals, especially recycled metals, is expected to increase for many years to come,” she added.
