 

NANOBIOTIX Announces Closing of Global Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs, Bringing Gross Proceeds of Global Offering to $113.3 Million

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext : NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the initial closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market by way of a capital increase of 7,300,000 new ordinary shares (the “New Shares”), consisting of a public offering of 5,445,000 ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing the right to receive one ordinary share, in the United States (the “U.S. Offering”) and a concurrent offering of 1,855,000 ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States to certain investors (the “European Offering” and together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”). In addition, the underwriters for the Global Offering have exercised in full their option to purchase 1,095,000 additional ADSs at the same public offering price of $13.50 per ADS, with the closing for such additional ADSs expected to occur on December 18, 2020.

Following the additional closing, the total number of ordinary shares issued amounts to 8,395,000, including 6,540,000 in the form of ADSs, bringing the gross proceeds of the Global Offering to approximately $113.3 million (€93.5 million1) and the aggregate net proceeds to Nanobiotix, after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Nanobiotix, will be approximately $100.4 million(€82.8 million)2. All of the securities sold in the Global Offering were offered by Nanobiotix.

The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the option to purchase additional ADSs on a pro rata basis to the use of proceeds identified with respect to the base offering. The Company believes that the net proceeds from the Global Offering, including the net proceeds from the option to purchase additional ADSs, together with its cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund its operations through the middle of the second quarter of 2023.

Nanobiotix's ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the ticker symbol "NANO". Nanobiotix’s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol "NBTX".

Jefferies LLC acted as global coordinator and joint book-running manager for the Global Offering, and Evercore Group, L.L.C. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the U.S. Offering. Gilbert Dupont acted as manager for the European Offering.

