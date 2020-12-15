Omnicell to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder; and Peter Kuipers, Omnicell Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations