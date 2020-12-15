BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Six Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BZM), BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE: MHE), BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MZA), BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE: MYF), BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MEN) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MQY and collectively with BZM, MHE, MZA, MYF and MEN, the “Funds,” and each, a “Fund”), each Fund did not obtain the requisite votes of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and/or approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of each Fund has been adjourned to January 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of such Funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the BlackRock closed-end funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.