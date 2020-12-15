 

KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific Awards Hub Group Intermodal Carrier of the Year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) announced today that it has been awarded 2019 Intermodal Carrier of the Year by KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific. Hub Group received this distinguished award by providing exceptional on time performance (OTP), multiple modes and services and overall growth with KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific.

“Hub Group had a great year in 2019 and of the intermodal providers with whom we work, Hub Group performed first in 2020 from a volume standpoint,” said Paul Snider, President of KBX Logistics during the KBX Annual Carrier Conference, which was virtually hosted earlier this week. “Through honest and open dialogue, we have been able to create even greater value in the supply chain and learn how to best address service issues. I’m optimistic about the future as we come out of the pandemic and work more closely together moving forward.”

Hub Group has been working with KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific since 1981. During 2019 and into 2020, Hub Group has enabled continued business growth by developing innovative supply chain solutions, securing capacity and delivering results.

“We are again honored to be awarded Intermodal Carrier of the Year by KBX Logistics and Georgia-Pacific,” said David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategic relationship and collaboration with Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics continues to be key to our mutual success and growth.”

ABOUT GEORGIA-PACIFIC: Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern, Angel Soft, Brawny, DixieenMotion, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world’s largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

ABOUT KBX LOGISTICS: KBX Logistics is the transportation arm for Koch Industries and an independent Koch company. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $110 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. With a presence in 70 countries, Koch companies employ nearly 130,000 people worldwide, with about 65,000 of those in the United States. From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,300 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service. For more information on KBX Logistics, visit www.kbxlogistics.com.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (NASDAQ: HUBG) with $3.7 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hubgroup.com. 

CONTACT: Contact Jennifer Telek from Hub Group Inc. 630 217 4772

