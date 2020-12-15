BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Five Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (“BAF”), BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BBK), BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE: MUH), BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MUS) and BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHD and collectively with BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS, the “Funds,” and each, a “Fund”), the requisite votes of shareholders of BBK and MHD have approved the reorganization of BBK with and into MHD, with MHD continuing as the surviving Fund, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “BBK Reorganization”). BAF, MUH and MUS did not obtain the requisite votes of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and/or approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of each of BAF, MUH and MUS has been adjourned to January 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of such Funds.

It is currently expected that the BBK Reorganization will be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The BBK Reorganization, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of the common shares of each Fund. In addition, holders of Variable Rate Muni Term Preferred Shares (“VMTP Shares”) of BBK would receive on a one-for-one basis VMTP Shares of MHD in an amount equal to the aggregate VMTP Share liquidation preference (including any accumulated and unpaid dividends) held by holders of BBK’s VMTP Shares immediately prior to the BBK Reorganization.