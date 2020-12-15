BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Four Municipal Closed-End Funds
BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE: BSD), BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE: MFT), BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE: BBF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BLE and collectively with BSD, MFT and BBF, the “Funds,” and each, a “Fund”), the requisite vote of shareholders of BBF have approved the reorganization of BBF with and into BLE, with BLE continuing as the surviving Fund, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “BBF Reorganization”). BSD, MFT and BLE did not obtain the requisite votes of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and/or approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of each of BSD, MFT and BLE has been adjourned to January 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of such Funds. The BBF Reorganization will not be completed unless BLE obtains the requisite vote of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and approve the applicable proposals.
This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
Availability of Fund Updates
BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the BlackRock closed-end funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.
