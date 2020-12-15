 

Gran Colombia Reports November 2020 Gold Production; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on January 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 23:34   

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 17,915 ounces of gold in November 2020 bringing the total for the first eleven months of 2020 to 200,235 ounces compared with a total of 217,600 ounces in the first eleven months of 2019. The year-to-date 2020 production results reflect the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s mining operations, predominantly in the second quarter of this year. The Company continues to expect its 2020 annual production will range between 218,000 and 226,000 ounces of gold.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s latest news, said, “We continue to focus on what we can control in these volatile markets: cash, costs and execution. Our people continue to do what it takes to keep our operations running safely during the second wave of the pandemic. Performance at our Segovia Operations remains steady and we are delighted to announce the next monthly dividend to be paid to our shareholders in January 2021. Caldas Gold continues to implement their mine plan and plant expansion in the existing Upper Zone mining operation while execution of the Deep Zone expansion plan gets underway. Overall, we are pleased with the progress we have made this year in such challenging times.”

Gran Colombia processed an average of 1,282 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in November 2020 at its Segovia Operations with an average head grade of 14.2 g/t resulting in 15,741 ounces of gold production. For the first eleven months of 2020, the Segovia Operations have processed an average of 1,276 tpd at an average head grade of 14.5 g/t compared with an average of 1,225 tpd processed during the first eleven months last year at an average head grade of 16.4 g/t. Segovia’s total gold production for the first eleven months of 2020 amounted to 178,923 ounces compared with 194,108 ounces in the first eleven months last year and reflects the impact of COVID-19 on its operations from late March through mid-April 2020. The Company continues to expect its 2020 annual production at Segovia will range between 195,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold.

