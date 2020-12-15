 

GT Gold Receives Shareholder Meeting Requisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today announced that it has received a shareholder meeting requisition notice (the “Requisition”) dated December 15, 2020 from The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2"), a holder of approximately 11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold, requesting that the Company convene a meeting of GT Gold shareholders for the purposes of (a) removing three directors, and (b) adding five K2 director nominees.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition, with the assistance of its professional advisors, and will respond in due course. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

GT Gold’s Board and management is continuing to move the Company forward via field and metallurgical work towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) at its Saddle North project in 2021, progress toward geological modelling at Saddle South, and continued exploration of new targets on its highly prospective property.

About GT Gold

GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically prolific terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, British Columbia, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold-rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North. The Company has recently released a maiden mineral estimate comprising an Indicated resource of 1.81 Blb copper and 3.47 Moz gold and an Inferred resource of 2.98 Blb copper and 5.46 Moz gold and is currently working to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Saddle North project.

Investor Contact

Paul Harbidge
President and Chief Executive Officer
(236) 427-5744
info@gtgoldcorp.ca

Media Contact

Trevor Zeck
Longview Communications & Public Affairs
(604) 694-6037
tzeck@longviewcomms.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects”, "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


