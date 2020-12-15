Sienna Senior Living Inc. Team Members Among First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Team members at Sienna are among a select group of healthcare workers in Toronto participating in the initial launch of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Ontario. As part of the province’s pilot to test logistics, three Sienna long-term care communities have been allocated vaccines for 15 percent of team members at each residence. Cheltenham Care Community, Fountain View Care Community and Norfinch Care Community are participating.

Starting today, Sienna team members, spanning a range of care provider roles, are receiving their vaccination in Toronto at a University Health Network (UHN) site, followed by a second dose in 21 days.

“Sienna’s vaccine task force has been preparing for this moment, and we are very pleased to be among the first to participate in this historic immunization program,” says Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. “This is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we are well-positioned to support the ongoing roll-out of the vaccine in Ontario and British Columbia to ensure our residents and team members are immunized as quickly as possible.”

Prior to the second wave of the pandemic, Sienna took a number of critical steps to strengthen our response to the virus. This included launching our Six-Point Action Plan and monitoring our progress in securing a robust supply of personal protective equipment, strengthening infection prevention and control practices, putting in place staffing plans, and ensuring the Company’s frontline employees have the training and support they required. In addition to these critical efforts, the vaccine for COVID-19 will strengthen the Company’s ability to offer safe options for seniors living amidst the pandemic.

Sienna’s board of directors ranked among top 20 in Globe & Mail’s “2020 Board Games”

On November 30, 2020, the Globe and Mail published its 19th annual ranking of Canada’s corporate boards. Sienna was ranked among the top 20 governed companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with a score of 92 out of 100. The rankings, which included 211 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, are based on dozens of governance criteria and reflect the extent to which companies have adopted best practices in governance and company disclosures.