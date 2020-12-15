 

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Team Members Among First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 23:34  |  56   |   |   

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today provided the following update.

Vaccination of team members from three of Sienna’s long-term care residences

Team members at Sienna are among a select group of healthcare workers in Toronto participating in the initial launch of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Ontario. As part of the province’s pilot to test logistics, three Sienna long-term care communities have been allocated vaccines for 15 percent of team members at each residence. Cheltenham Care Community, Fountain View Care Community and Norfinch Care Community are participating.

Starting today, Sienna team members, spanning a range of care provider roles, are receiving their vaccination in Toronto at a University Health Network (UHN) site, followed by a second dose in 21 days.

“Sienna’s vaccine task force has been preparing for this moment, and we are very pleased to be among the first to participate in this historic immunization program,” says Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. “This is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we are well-positioned to support the ongoing roll-out of the vaccine in Ontario and British Columbia to ensure our residents and team members are immunized as quickly as possible.”

Prior to the second wave of the pandemic, Sienna took a number of critical steps to strengthen our response to the virus. This included launching our Six-Point Action Plan and monitoring our progress in securing a robust supply of personal protective equipment, strengthening infection prevention and control practices, putting in place staffing plans, and ensuring the Company’s frontline employees have the training and support they required. In addition to these critical efforts, the vaccine for COVID-19 will strengthen the Company’s ability to offer safe options for seniors living amidst the pandemic.

Sienna’s board of directors ranked among top 20 in Globe & Mail’s “2020 Board Games”

On November 30, 2020, the Globe and Mail published its 19th annual ranking of Canada’s corporate boards. Sienna was ranked among the top 20 governed companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with a score of 92 out of 100. The rankings, which included 211 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, are based on dozens of governance criteria and reflect the extent to which companies have adopted best practices in governance and company disclosures.

Seite 1 von 3
Sienna Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Team Members Among First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today provided the following update. Vaccination of team members from three of Sienna’s long-term care residences Team members at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Sienna Announces December Dividend