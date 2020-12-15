Toll Brothers/L+M Joint Venture Secures $160 million in Construction Financing for New Multifamily Development in Washington, DC

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), today announced the closing of $160 million in construction financing through a newly formed joint venture between its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental subsidiary and GSLM Capital Partners, a venture of L+M Development Partners and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group. The financing will be used to develop Phase 1 of a 6.7-acre site in the heart of Washington, D.C., located at the nexus of NoMa, Mount Vernon Triangle and Shaw – three fast growing and vibrant neighborhoods northwest of Union Station. Phase 1 will bring 561 units, approximately 20% of which are affordable, one-acre of public open space and nearly 50,000 square feet of residential amenities.

Citi Community Capital is providing a $160 million construction loan funded with $23 million of tax-exempt notes issued through the Washington, D.C. Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) and a $137 million taxable construction loan. In addition, Citi arranged a $160 million forward commitment for permanent financing from Freddie Mac in its role as an Optigo lender. Goldman Sachs, in addition to its land loan financing and equity participation, will be the purchaser of approximately $15.7 million of low-income tax credits generated as-of-right. The financing was secured by Toll Brothers and L+M Development Partners. Toll Brothers Apartment Living and L+M will oversee the development, management, and marketing of the project.

The property, bounded by First Place, M, First and L Streets, NW, was acquired from the Sursum Corda Cooperative in 2018. As part of the agreement, members of the Sursum Corda Cooperative will have the right to return to up to 127 units included in the development. Phase 1 of the development won unanimous approval from the Zoning Commission last year and will be built on the southern portion of the site. While Phase 1’s tax exempt bond and low-income credits support 118 units that will be restricted at various incomes at or below 80% of Area Median Income, the aggregate development will be constructed in multiple phases, which will include up to 1,100 apartments of which 199 will be affordable when fully completed.