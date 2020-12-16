Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that they have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN protocol on the Network Server with AWS IoT Core, AWS’s managed Cloud service that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with Cloud applications and other devices.

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed service that enables enterprise IoT developers to easily connect low power wireless devices over long range, wide-area networks (LoRaWAN) to AWS without developing or operating their own LoRaWAN server. This simplifies the development of IoT solutions that leverage the long range, low power and security of Semtech’s LoRa chipsets and the LoRaWAN protocol.

To get started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, IoT developers can source AWS qualified gateways operating the LoRaWAN protocol from the AWS Partner Device Catalog and select an array of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices from the LoRa Alliance website. From within the AWS Management Console, developers can rapidly register gateways with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN by providing the service, its unique identifier, and selecting LoRaWAN as the radio frequency. To register devices with LoRa chipsets, developers simply input the device credentials, identifiers and security keys provided by the device vendor on the console and follow guided and easy instructions for specifying device configuration. In addition, AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN includes a variety of device management capabilities, including security and a plug-and-play for the AWS IoT Analytics.

“Based on our collaboration with Semtech, IoT developers will be able to leverage LoRaWAN to simplify the development process, as well as provide key features to their applications such as long range connectivity, the ability to build devices with low power consumption, and increased security,” said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to be working with Semtech to accelerate our customers’ adoption of IoT and LoRaWAN allowing them to innovate faster and focus on the main job of creating business value.”