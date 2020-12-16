 

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 00:00  |  50   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that they have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN protocol on the Network Server with AWS IoT Core, AWS’s managed Cloud service that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with Cloud applications and other devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006143/en/

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed service that enables enterprise IoT developers to easily connect low power wireless devices over long range, wide-area networks (LoRaWAN) to AWS without developing or operating their own LoRaWAN server. This simplifies the development of IoT solutions that leverage the long range, low power and security of Semtech’s LoRa chipsets and the LoRaWAN protocol.

To get started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, IoT developers can source AWS qualified gateways operating the LoRaWAN protocol from the AWS Partner Device Catalog and select an array of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices from the LoRa Alliance website. From within the AWS Management Console, developers can rapidly register gateways with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN by providing the service, its unique identifier, and selecting LoRaWAN as the radio frequency. To register devices with LoRa chipsets, developers simply input the device credentials, identifiers and security keys provided by the device vendor on the console and follow guided and easy instructions for specifying device configuration. In addition, AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN includes a variety of device management capabilities, including security and a plug-and-play for the AWS IoT Analytics.

“Based on our collaboration with Semtech, IoT developers will be able to leverage LoRaWAN to simplify the development process, as well as provide key features to their applications such as long range connectivity, the ability to build devices with low power consumption, and increased security,” said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to be working with Semtech to accelerate our customers’ adoption of IoT and LoRaWAN allowing them to innovate faster and focus on the main job of creating business value.”

Seite 1 von 3
Semtech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that they have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN protocol on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit Wins Silicon Valley Robotics Innovation Award
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Semtech and GSA Optimize Logistics and Inventory Management with LoRaWAN
03.12.20
Semtech and Ripl Networks to Deliver IoT Tracking Solution for the U.S. Department of Defense with LoRa
02.12.20
Semtech Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results
18.11.20
Semtech Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
18.11.20
Semtech’s New 1N5822 QPL Schottky Diode Now Qualified to Space Grade