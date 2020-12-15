 

Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in California’s Central Valley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 23:55  |  41   |   |   

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income individuals to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced initial plans to equip 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County locations throughout the Central Valley with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the coming months. Additional sites will be added over time. By providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces, Comcast intends to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

In addition to providing free WiFi service at the Lift Zone locations, Comcast donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County to offer distance learning to more students and another $50,000 to Fresno Housing to help residents with digital literacy training and support. Comcast will also provide 225 Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County youth with a laptop computer, free Internet at home for 12 months (to eligible families) through its Internet Essentials program and a box with $100 worth of food.

“Lift Zones” feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years. By donating 225 laptops and 12 months of free Internet at home, Comcast and Telemundo are creating a seamless learning experience for children in the Central Valley.

“While some children can participate in distance learning at home, the children of essential workers and others may not have that privilege,” said John Gauder, Senior Vice President, Comcast California. “By providing free WiFi access at these Lift Zones, combined with a free laptop and free Internet access at home, we can ensure that the students can actively participate in classwork and complete assignments wherever they are. As a result, all these children can receive the best possible education and be set up for a more equitable, prosperous future.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate effect on our rural communities,” said Congressmember Jim Costa (CA-16). “The lack of internet access in these areas adds undue stress on families that are trying to balance telework and children's distance learning. I’m pleased that Comcast has prioritized the Central Valley for this important initiative to help residents and children during this crisis.”

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in California’s Central Valley As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income individuals to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced initial plans to equip 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit Wins Silicon Valley Robotics Innovation Award
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Comcast & WarnerMedia Bring the HBO Max App to Xfinity X1 and Flex
15.12.20
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Launching More Than 20 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” in Denver Metro Area
15.12.20
Comcast Launching WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Oregon/SW Washington
14.12.20
FreeWheel Names Mark McKee as Chief Revenue Officer, United States
14.12.20
Sky will mit 5G-Technik dichter an die Fußball-Fans rücken
13.12.20
AT&T hat vielleicht gerade HBO Max gerettet
10.12.20
Comcast to Launch Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity Platforms
08.12.20
FC Augsburg über Impulspapier: 'Vorgehensweise absolut adäquat'
07.12.20
Mainz 05 zu TV-Geldern: 'Stärkeres Signal der Solidarität gewünscht'
07.12.20
FC Augsburg über TV-Geld-Verteilung: 'Erster vernünftiger Schritt'