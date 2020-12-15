Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in California’s Central Valley

In addition to providing free WiFi service at the Lift Zone locations, Comcast donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County to offer distance learning to more students and another $50,000 to Fresno Housing to help residents with digital literacy training and support. Comcast will also provide 225 Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County youth with a laptop computer, free Internet at home for 12 months (to eligible families) through its Internet Essentials program and a box with $100 worth of food.

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income individuals to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced initial plans to equip 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County locations throughout the Central Valley with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the coming months. Additional sites will be added over time. By providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces, Comcast intends to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

“Lift Zones” feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years. By donating 225 laptops and 12 months of free Internet at home, Comcast and Telemundo are creating a seamless learning experience for children in the Central Valley.

“While some children can participate in distance learning at home, the children of essential workers and others may not have that privilege,” said John Gauder, Senior Vice President, Comcast California. “By providing free WiFi access at these Lift Zones, combined with a free laptop and free Internet access at home, we can ensure that the students can actively participate in classwork and complete assignments wherever they are. As a result, all these children can receive the best possible education and be set up for a more equitable, prosperous future.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate effect on our rural communities,” said Congressmember Jim Costa (CA-16). “The lack of internet access in these areas adds undue stress on families that are trying to balance telework and children's distance learning. I’m pleased that Comcast has prioritized the Central Valley for this important initiative to help residents and children during this crisis.”