Jourdan Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s chief executive officer and president and the Company’s chairman of the board of directors have swapped positions. Effective immediately, Rene Bharti has been appointed as the chief executive officer and president of the Company and Dr. Andreas Rompel has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Bharti will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Over a 20-year career, Mr. Bharti has held several key roles in both public and private companies, including those in the resource, technology and entertainment industry. Mr. Bharti co-founded ARHT Media, along with legendary singer Paul Anka, with the aim of creating the world’s most lifelike digital humans to conduct e-commerce in a unique and viable platform. Mr. Bharti holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from Queen’s University.

Dr. Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with three decades of exploration and mining experience in a wide range of roles from VP Exploration and Project Manager to Country Manager and Corporate Development. Most recently, Dr Rompel was the President & CEO of Cobalt Power Group. Dr. Rompel has worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as energy metals - cobalt. For more than a decade Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. He has worked in many countries on several continents and has well developed multi-linguistic skills.

The board and management of Jourdan express their gratitude to Mr. Bharti and Dr. Rompel for their efforts and extensive contributions during their respective tenures as chairman of the board and chief executive officer and president of the Company.

About Jourdan Resources:

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX Venture Exchange and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For more information please contact:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: ir@jourdanresources.com
Phone: (416) 861-1685

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding changes to the management team and board of directors of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


