Delta 9 partner Oceanic Releaf Opens Cannabis Store in Burin Bay Arm, Newfoundland

“With this newest store opening, we’re extremely excited to be able to offer the residents of the Burin Peninsula the best selection of Delta 9 cannabis products and to work with Oceanic to create a world class retail experience,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We look forward to continuing to work with Oceanic on expanding their cultivation and retail operations in Newfoundland.”

BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) and strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) are pleased to announce the grand opening of Oceanic’s first Cannabis Store in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The retail store is located in Burin Bay Arm and opened on December 15, 2020. Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanic.

The new store will be the largest cannabis retail store in the area offering a drive-through option for customers that want to remain in their cars when they make a purchase. This will be the first drive-through Cannabis store in the area.

“This is a major milestone for Oceanic and an exciting day for the residents of The Burin Peninsula. Not only are we opening a socially responsible and beautiful store, we are also making waves with the first Drive thru cannabis retail store,” said Taylor Giovannini, founder and President of Oceanic. “We are so excited to continue normalizing the cannabis industry and creating a genuine experience for all consumers. Offering coffee and multiple ways to purchase will elevate Oceanic’s reach and brand. The Drive thru is also key in this ongoing pandemic we are all facing and we are happy to adapt with the changing times.”

At approximately 2,300 square feet, the Oceanic Cannabis Retail Store is proud to serve the people of the Burin Peninsula. Located in the Heart of the Burin Peninsula on the main Street in Burin Arm Bay, close to the College of the North Atlantic Burin Campus and Regional Hospital. Main street is part of highway 220 that is the main throughfare loop for the Placentia Bay side of Burin Peninsula that connects to the Trans Canada.

The store is offering customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, concentrates, coffee, tea and a full assortment of cannabis accessories. Members of the public can also sign up for free cannabis education courses offered in the store’s education center.