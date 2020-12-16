 

Delta 9 partner Oceanic Releaf Opens Cannabis Store in Burin Bay Arm, Newfoundland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 00:00  |  38   |   |   

BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) and strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) are pleased to announce the grand opening of Oceanic’s first Cannabis Store in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The retail store is located in Burin Bay Arm and opened on December 15, 2020. Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanic.

“With this newest store opening, we’re extremely excited to be able to offer the residents of the Burin Peninsula the best selection of Delta 9 cannabis products and to work with Oceanic to create a world class retail experience,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We look forward to continuing to work with Oceanic on expanding their cultivation and retail operations in Newfoundland.”

The new store will be the largest cannabis retail store in the area offering a drive-through option for customers that want to remain in their cars when they make a purchase. This will be the first drive-through Cannabis store in the area.

“This is a major milestone for Oceanic and an exciting day for the residents of The Burin Peninsula. Not only are we opening a socially responsible and beautiful store, we are also making waves with the first Drive thru cannabis retail store,” said Taylor Giovannini, founder and President of Oceanic. “We are so excited to continue normalizing the cannabis industry and creating a genuine experience for all consumers. Offering coffee and multiple ways to purchase will elevate Oceanic’s reach and brand. The Drive thru is also key in this ongoing pandemic we are all facing and we are happy to adapt with the changing times.”

At approximately 2,300 square feet, the Oceanic Cannabis Retail Store is proud to serve the people of the Burin Peninsula. Located in the Heart of the Burin Peninsula on the main Street in Burin Arm Bay, close to the College of the North Atlantic Burin Campus and Regional Hospital. Main street is part of highway 220 that is the main throughfare loop for the Placentia Bay side of Burin Peninsula that connects to the Trans Canada.

The store is offering customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, concentrates, coffee, tea and a full assortment of cannabis accessories. Members of the public can also sign up for free cannabis education courses offered in the store’s education center.

Seite 1 von 2
Delta 9 Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta 9 partner Oceanic Releaf Opens Cannabis Store in Burin Bay Arm, Newfoundland BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) and strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) are pleased to announce the grand opening of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Delta 9 Partners with Emterra Environmental to Create Sustainable Recycling and Landfill Diversion Program for Canadian Cannabis Industry
11.12.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner
02.12.20
Delta 9 Announces Upsize to Bought Short Form Prospectus Offering of Equity Units
30.11.20
Delta 9 Announces $4 Million Bought Short Form Prospectus Offering of Equity Units
26.11.20
Delta 9 Develops Proprietary Decontamination Technology to Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
25.11.20
Delta 9 Launches Click & Collect and Same Day Delivery Service in Thompson & Brandon, Manitoba
20.11.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone Agreement with Ahahswinis Green Investments Micro Cultivation Partner

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
127
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?