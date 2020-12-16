 

Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020   

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 2,000 early stage companies applying for the EU EIC Accelerator Pilot May cutoff, only 64 companies were selected, following an intense due diligence of the company, patent portfolio, market, team and technology. The blended investment includes both equity and grant components with the grant agreement recently signed.

With nearly 700 million people infected with a mosquito borne disease every year, as well as the increase in mosquito populations driven by a warming climate, it is a massive and growing challenge to fight them using only traditional approaches.

Senecio Robotics automates the most environmentally green solution ever invented for combating mosquitos, the sterile insect technique (SIT). While SIT has been widely proven for many hardy insects like Fruit Flies, it has only been done on relatively small scale with fragile mosquitos. Senecio has focused on overcoming the largest challenges for widespread mosquito SIT adoption, which requires automation to deal with the very large numbers.

According to founder and CEO, Hanan Lepek, "We are already in discussions with selected health and local authorities as well as potential distributors who are all very excited about the technology. We are currently exploring locations to build a full working demo-site."

According to Lepek, "We have been working hard in the last few years, and believe we have solved what is required for operators to start using SIT on a large scale. Our portfolio incorporates the entire gamut of the solution from monitoring and pooling (collection of dead mosquitoes testing for potential viruses), to production and release. This will be provided both as distinct modules to solve partners individual requirements or as a turnkey mosquito factory addressing the needs from end to end.

"The first step in addressing mosquitoes is the understanding of their abundance. To date, mosquitoes caught in traps were counted one by one and classified by experts. Senecio develops an AI-driven solution which automates key parts of the process, enabling interested parties to create a quick and accurate understanding of the local mosquito distribution. The solution also gained interest from agriculture companies interested in monitoring insects impacting agriculture.

