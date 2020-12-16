 

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market will grow to US$ 118.45 Bn by 2028 at 4.5% CAGR - says Absolute Markets Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 02:00  |   |   |   

PUNE, India, Dec. 16 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Construction Equipment Rental Market will grow to US$ 118.45 Bn by 2028

  • The global construction equipment rental market was valued at US$ 79.73 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=746 

  • The covid-19 outbreak is expected positively impact the global construction equipment rental market. Lowered risk-taking capacity by construction companies owing to the pandemic is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.
  • High cost associated with the purchase of construction equipment such as heavy down payment, repair and maintenance expense and other adding operational expenses such as licensing, insurance and tax amongst others is influencing the adoption equipment on rental basis, especially among large construction sites.
  • Rising investment by government bodies on public infrastructure is expected to contribute towards the market growth. For instance, according to U.S. Transportation Department database, 37% of bridges across United States requires repair owing to poor condition, which is anticipated to supplement the market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=746 

  • This rise in adoption of rental equipment across the construction industry is also influencing the equipment manufacturers to expand their offering portfolio of equipment renting services, in order to cater a larger consumer base. For instance, MCE (Mahindra Construction Equipment), not only sells its product offerings but also offers them on rental basis to construction companies.
  • North America held the highest market share in global construction equipment rental market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing constructional activities across developing countries such as India and China amongst others.
  • Some of the players operating in the global construction equipment market are ACCES INDUSTRIE, Aggreko, AIR AERZEN INTERNATIONAL RENTAL B.V., AKTIO Corporation, Ashtead Group plc, CNH Industrial America LLC, Herc Rentals Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe NV., KILOUTOU, SAS, LAXYO, LOXAM, Maxim Crane Works, L.P, MCE, Ramirent, Sarens n.v./s.a., Sociam Equipment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, UNIC Cranes Europe, United Rentals, Inc and other market participants.

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Construction-Equipment-Rental-2019-%E2%80%93-2027-746 

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384984/Equipment_Rental_Market.jpg 
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg 

Absolute Markets Insights Logo (PRNewsfoto/Absolute Markets Insights)



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market will grow to US$ 118.45 Bn by 2028 at 4.5% CAGR - says Absolute Markets Insights PUNE, India, Dec. 16 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global construction equipment rental market was valued at US$ 79.73 Bn in 2019 and is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
Military Aerospace & Defence Lifecycle Management Market Size Worth $14.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
3D Printing and Printed Materials in 2020: A Challenging Year But Fascinating Times Ahead, Reports IDTechEx
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Worth $ 18.01 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 28.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments