 

Cenovus and Husky shareholders approve proposed business combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 02:39  |  63   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce that securityholders from both companies have voted to support the proposed transaction, announced October 25, 2020, to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader.

On December 15, 2020, Cenovus and Husky held separate special shareholder meetings via live webcast. Each company’s securityholders, respectively, voted on resolutions in connection with the proposed business combination as described in the Joint Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2020.

  • At the Cenovus special meeting, the resolution authorizing the issuance of Cenovus common shares and warrants to Husky common shareholders under the Plan of Arrangement, as set out in the Joint Management Information Circular, was approved by 93.31% of the votes cast.

  • At the Husky special meeting, the resolution approving the Plan of Arrangement was approved by 99.94% of the votes cast by Husky common shareholders and 99.92% of the votes cast by Husky common shareholders and optionholders, voting together as a single class.

  • In addition, the resolution approving the exchange of Husky preferred shares for Cenovus preferred shares was approved by 97.85% of the votes cast by Husky preferred shareholders, voting together as a single class.

The completion of the combination remains subject to approval of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

ADVISORY
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Cenovus and Husky in light of their experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus and Husky believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about: the receipt of the approval of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Seite 1 von 3
Cenovus Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cenovus and Husky shareholders approve proposed business combination CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce that securityholders from both companies have voted to support the proposed transaction, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Sale of Cenovus’s Marten Hills oil assets to Headwater Exploration closes
20.11.20
Cenovus and Husky announce leadership team for combined company
16.11.20
Cenovus and Husky to hold special shareholder meetings on proposed Plan of Arrangement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
19
Cenovus Energy