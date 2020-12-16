 

Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELSEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) has, as indicated in the Company's press release 15 December 2020, resolved to issue not more than 9,100,548 shares (the "Directed Share Issue"), based on the authorization granted by Cantargia's annual general meeting on 27 May 2020. The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 62 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure. Through the Directed Share Issue, Cantargia will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 564 million before transaction related costs. Investors in the Directed Share Issue are a wide range of Swedish and international investors, including AFA Försäkring, Swedbank Robur, Invus Public Equities LP, Point72 Asset Management, Handelsbanken Fonder and Granite Point Capital.

The net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue are intended to be used to (i) advance the Company's lead drug candidate, CAN04, which includes a broader program with clinical studies in new indications such as triple negative breast cancer. The broadening is based on the recent encouraging results with CAN04 in combination with chemotherapy, (ii) advance the development of CAN04 in non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer including additional preparations towards phase III, (iii) CAN10 clinical development planned to start early 2022 and continued activities in the platform project CANxx and (iv) for general corporate purposes and financial flexibility.

"We are truly excited about the recent positive results in the CAN04 project and the subsequent interest from investors in bringing Cantargia's pipeline forward. Thereby, we can continue with high speed towards our goal of new treatment alternatives for patients with life threatening diseases", says Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia. "We would like to thank existing and new investors for this valuable support".

