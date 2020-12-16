Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,725,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $80.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 558,750 shares in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, which are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering and which provide more complete information about the Company and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering are available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov, and the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924, or by email: prospectus@psc.com.
